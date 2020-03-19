As your state senator, it is my distinct honor to serve District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature. Since January, I have been working hard to pass legislation that will benefit Nebraskans in our community and across the state, by increasing tools to address workforce and affordable housing, and protecting public health.
However, as the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic increase, the speaker of the Legislature has decided to postpone the legislative session for the foreseeable future. This is a fluid situation, and my colleagues and I stand ready to return to Lincoln to authorize emergency legislation if necessary.
I want to thank Speaker Scheer and my fellow senators for heeding the advice of the CDC and our health department by postponing the session. I am thankful for Gov. Ricketts leadership in this time by directing agencies to help small businesses and employees who aren’t able to work right now, so that we can all get through this difficult time. Finally, we owe so much gratitude to the Central District Health Department, our public health departments statewide, and our medical community for stepping up, working long hours, and keeping us safe.
I would urge you to follow CDC guidelines and limit your social contact so that we can flatten the curve of this outbreak.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at dquick@leg.ne.gov if you have any questions. I look forward to returning to the Legislature when it is safe to do so, and continuing to work hard for you and your family.
Sen. Dan Quick represents District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature.
