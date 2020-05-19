I am starting to hear rumblings that the Nebraska Legislature will reconvene before July 1 to finish the remaining 17 days of the 2020 session.
Our world has changed dramatically since the Legislature was suspended March 25. The phrase “we are all in this together” is starting to wear on me as it is obvious we may all be in this together but we sure are affected much differently across the state.
Some businesses are being devastated while others are doing quite well. Some may not have a job to go back to and others are working from home without skipping a beat. We need to get back to work and get this economy moving again!
My goal to reduce the mounting dependence on property tax revenue has not faltered during these turbulent times, but has only grown stronger. Call it tax reform or tax relief — the state’s reliance on revenue generated by property tax and especially ag land to fund schools has to be addressed now. We spend over $1 billion in state aid to schools and yet well over 160 school districts receive little state aid.
When the session was so quickly interrupted there were three major proposals left on the table for discussion; funding for property tax relief, updating the state’s tax incentive program for business growth (The ImagiNE Act), and UNMC’s $300 million request for a public/private infrastructure project.
Our cash reserve was on track to contain over $700 million so we would be prepared for the next downturn in our economy. With so many of our businesses hurting right now we need to look at what we can do for those suffering the most. We need to prioritize the limited tax dollars that we have for property tax relief that would help everyone during this economic downturn.
The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak will dramatically affect Nebraska’s tax revenues over the next months and possibly years.
Because of reduced economic activity, Nebraska will undoubtedly see declines in both income and sales tax revenues in the coming months. Predicting the magnitude of these losses is extremely difficult given the rapidly evolving situation. May 15, the Nebraska Department of Revenue announced April’s gross General Funds receipts were down 41% or $326 million.
The vast majority of the shortfall was from net individual and corporate income receipts because filing deadlines were extended from April 15 to July 15. The difference in revenues should show up early in the next fiscal year. Those revenues are based on money earned in 2019 which was not affected by the pandemic. Predictions are that we will have a 10-15% drop in revenue this next year.
April is usually the most important month of the year for state income tax collections. In a typical year, Nebraska collects between 13 to 15% of annual income tax revenues and April alone was 71% below forecast. What is not known is how the trillions of dollars that the federal government is pouring into the states will affect our revenues. I hope everyone remembers that some day our grandchildren will be stuck footing the bill. There still is no free lunch. We as a nation are living on borrowed money.
The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board provides an advisory forecast of general fund receipts used by the Legislature to craft the state’s budget. Although nearly unprecedented, it would not be surprising to see a special meeting called to predict revenues for the next fiscal year.
When the session reconvenes after the 7th inning stretch, my eye will be on the ball — property tax relief. Additional ag property tax relief will safeguard our food supply, ag producers and Nebraska’s economic health today and into the future.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630.
Curt Friesen of Henderson represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.