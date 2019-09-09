On this date in 2014, you, the community of Grand Island, said “yes” to our kids. You said “yes” to classrooms for our teachers to teach. You said “yes” to safer schools. You said “yes” to growing our city.
And you said to do it in five years.
Today marks the five-year anniversary of the passing of the $69.9 million Grand Island Public Schools bond issue, impacting seven of our schools. Our bond passed with more than 55 percent of the vote that day.
I can gladly report back to you we met our deadline of five years. The sixth and seventh schools to be impacted were filled with students and staff from day one of this school year.
Let me take you back to why we asked for the bond. There were three main reasons we focused on in making the decision, as a board, to go to a vote of the community.
— The success of our growing community requires an investment in classroom space.
— Great teachers with quality classrooms help kids succeed every day.
— Every student deserves a safe place to learn.
To accomplish this, we had seven projects:
— Engleman Elementary: addition
— Shoemaker Elementary: addition and remodel
— Grand Island Senior High: 100-wing remodel
— Barr Middle School: addition and remodel
— Starr Elementary: new building at new location
— Stolley Park Elementary: new building at previous location
— Jefferson Elementary: new building at previous location
Grand Island and GIPS were growing at incredible rates in 2014. We are still growing and can see growth continuing. However, to support this growth, the community needed more classroom space.
This bond added new classroom space to Engleman, Shoemaker, Grand Island Senior High, Barr Middle School, Starr, Stolley Park and Jefferson. Each of the seven schools impacted saw new classroom space added to accommodate current needs and potential growth.
However, the improvement wasn’t just in the amount of classroom space, but also the quality of that space. At Shoemaker, Starr and Jefferson elementary schools, we had many areas of open-concept classrooms. Put simply, we had classrooms with rolling carts instead of actual walls, shower curtains instead of doors and the sounds of neighboring rooms lofting through — sometimes as those classes used each other as hallways.
These were not quality learning environments. Each of these open-concept areas has been replaced or remodeled and they are now surrounded by walls and doors, and the sounds within are limited to the natural noises native to each individual class of teachers and students.
Stolley Park Elementary was an old, old building with much history. It was used well beyond its lifespan. It was no longer viable as a modern school building, and we needed to replace it. With hallways too narrow for students and teachers to walk together, breakout rooms in electrical closets and 100-year-old-building upkeep issues, it was time to tear it down and replace it with a building that will last another 100 years. The history of the school has been preserved in the new building.
In this bond issue, we also moved a number of music rooms from stages to classrooms, improved the media centers at each of the elementary schools impacted, removed lunchrooms from gyms and added room for breakouts for various programs with growing numbers.
Those open-concept classrooms were not only distracting and inconvenient, they were not as safe as we would like them to be. Classrooms weren’t the only safety feature upgraded with this bond issue. At Shoemaker, Barr, Starr, Stolley Park and Jefferson, we added safety vestibules to our entrances, ensuring every visitor must go through the office where they are signed in before they go anywhere else in the school. This will be the new standard for all GIPS buildings.
As we have said many times, safety is our highest priority. This bond issue made us safer.
Not only did we get it done in the promised five years, but we would also like to report financially we have stayed under budget, found creative ways to stretch the dollars you trusted us with and have continued to save the taxpayers money throughout with wise decisions on money and investment management. The levy continues to go down and we continue to make responsible decisions.
Getting it done as promised within budget and on time took hard work from the GIPS team. The professionals at Cannon Moss Brygger Architects were also crucial in making this happen.
None of this would have been possible without your support. The people of Grand Island showed they are willing to do what it takes to make sure our growing community has safe, high-quality learning environments for all of our students. You sent a strong message to our students that you value them and want them to have every chance to succeed in classrooms conducive to learning.
If you haven’t had a chance to visit our new schools, we want to change that. On Sunday, Sept. 15, we are hosting public open houses at both Stolley Park and Jefferson elementary schools. Stolley Park will be open from 1 to 3 p.m., Jefferson from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. We want you to see these new schools and the safe, efficient learning environments inside.
Once again, on behalf of the Board of Education, the administration and staff of Grand Island Public Schools and all of our nearly 10,000 students, thank you for trusting us and investing in our future.
Bonnie Hinkle is president of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
