Currently, a sub-committee of the Hall County Community Collaborative (H3C) is working to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. By this time, the brain has grown to 90% of its adult size. There is never any time in a person’s life where we can make a more meaningful influence to long term health and development.
City leaders have a stake in young children’s growth. Investing in creating a system of accessible and affordable high-quality child care will mean better academic results, less crime, better health outcomes, a more prepared workforce, increased wages and less spending on social services long term. When our children thrive, our cities thrive.
The economics of early childhood care and education show that for every dollar invested in high-quality programs, there is a return on investment of $7 to $12. According to James Heckman, a Nobel Prize winner in economics and an expert in the economics of human development, investing in quality early childhood development for disadvantaged children from birth through age 5 will:
n Help improve school success and produce better education, health, social, and economic outcomes.
n Reduce the need for costly remediation and social spending.
n Increase the productivity and earning potential of individuals.
Early childhood education is the most effective way to provide the tools to build a highly educated, skilled workforce. If citizens want to reduce deficits and strengthen the economy, we should plan to make substantial investments in high-quality early childhood education.
A city that has strong early childhood programs is also a city that attracts new businesses and families. With Nebraska having the second highest rate of all available parents in the workforce (75%), this is a vital service to families with young children.
To complicate this issue, child care is expensive. In Nebraska, the average cost of full time child care in a child care center for one child is about $12,000 a year. Double or triple that number for two or three children. Yet child care providers are among the lowest paid employees in the workforce, with almost no benefits. A recent study by Ready Nation shows that lack of high-quality child care negatively impacts infants and toddlers, parents, employees, and taxpayers — with an average cost to our economy of $57 billion.
The H3C organization would like to invite Hall County parents, medical professionals, attorneys, pastors and priests, educators, child care providers, business people, grandparents — anyone who cares for the future of our towns and cities — to come to the Grand Theatre in downtown Grand Island at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, to view a groundbreaking new film that discusses the importance of high-quality child care. The film is called "No Small Matter," and is an argument that early childhood education is both the most powerful and the most reasonable solution we have to begin to address a host of American problems. Join us in becoming a Champion for Children.
