We’ve successfully navigated our way through all of those “best of the decade” lists and are now a few days into 2020.
That means there is still time to get in some predications for what is to come over this year’s 366 days before the statute of limitations expires.
As an added bonus, this will be one of the few predications offerings that doesn’t use the phrase “2020 vision.” That outlasted its expiration date approximately three months prior to the arrival of the new year.
Politics could on occasion make some news the rest of this year.
I know that is a bold prediction for a presidential election year in the United States of America, especially with the harmonious political scene of our nation.
But even though it seems like we’re about 27 Democratic debates into the process, votes will finally start being cast around the nation.
Donald Trump vs. TBA will dominate the news from the time the challenger is finalized until a winner is declared in November.
Can the Democratic Party unite behind that candidate, whoever he or she may be, to defeat a president it has attacked since he was surprisingly elected? Can the Democrats win those few key states that made the difference in 2016 since a win in the popular vote is again likely — and meaningless?
Until then, expect other political stories to take over news cycles. The administration will have more scandals and controversies on a weekly — and sometimes daily — basis.
Trump critics will condemn him for playing golf so often and then condemn him for doing anything besides playing golf.
The drama over whether there will ever be an impeachment trial for Trump in the Senate will outlast the longest will they or won’t they relationships from a 1980s sitcom.
Both sides are trying to use the impeachment process to their advantage for maximum political gains.
Yet, it is easy to understand the House leadership’s reluctance to immediately send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
There is a reason that we don’t allow a foreman of a jury to announce at the start of the trial that he or she is coordinating with the defense attorneys.
Technology will continue to make our lives simpler and more complicated.
I’m really developing a love/hate relationship with technology the older I get.
I avoid any sports stats programs locking up on me in the middle of covering a game by relying on the old standbys of stats sheets and a four-color ink pen.
Yet I have enjoyed being able to type up and send in stories from the comfort of my car from just about every football field within a 50-mile radius of Grand Island ever since the wi-fi hotspot changed the game.
But when tech goes bad, it can be the most frustrating thing in the world. Prior to the computer age, would it ever take five days to reschedule the delivery of a new appliance because your order somehow got “locked up?”
Gambling will continue to be a big story in Nebraska.
There is a likely upcoming legal battle if historic horse racing machines are installed at any race track in the state.
And all of the sports bets taking place in Iowa from Nebraskans will continue to raise eyebrows.
That is a rough double whammy if Nebraskans head east to lose money betting that the Huskers will beat Iowa and instead help that state’s bottom line.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
