Christmas is nearly here.
With the holiday season in full swing, it would be wonderful if there was peace on earth and good will toward men (and women).
Everyone would be full of holiday cheer and all problems — financial, health, relationships, the Denver Broncos’ offense — would magically disappear, at least for a few weeks.
But that is far from true.
In fact, the holidays can often add stress and make many of those problems loom even larger.
That is why there exists a common myth that suicide rates are higher during the holidays. That belief can date clear back to “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But suicide rates are actually higher in the spring months, not winter, according to research.
No matter the time of year, suicide is a serious issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of deaths in the United States in 2018 and claimed 47,173 lives.
That’s why the very slow progress that seems to be made in this country addressing suicide, depression and other mental health issues needs to be improved.
Small steps toward doing that are still better than no steps at all.
Whenever a famous person dies by suicide, there is a rash of news stories for a few weeks with the accompanying information about what to do if you or a loved one is feeling suicidal.
But all too soon, that focus on mental health goes away, as soon as the next political firestorm or some other scandal takes over the 24/7 news cycle.
Now, there was a small step making news this month — something that could any help potentially save lives down the road.
The Federal Communications Commission approved using the three-digit phone number 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Currently, the hotline is reached by calling (800) 273-TALK or through online chats. It received 2.2 million calls and 100,000 online chats last year.
An easier-to-remember phone number can only help more people reach help at times of crisis.
The FCC said it believes a three-digit number “would likely make it easier for Americans in crisis to access potentially life-saving resources.”
Some advocates have stated that having a three-digit number similar to 911 might also reduce the stigma of calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Those types of quick-access resources will be needed more and more, unfortunately, if trends hold true.
While studying the issue, the FCC found that suicide rates increased in 49 out of 50 states between 1999 and 2016. Overall, the rate rose about 33% over that time span, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates are now the highest they have been since World War II.
Suicide is an issue across gender, age, race and any other demographics.
The FCC said that suicide rates are higher across several at-risk populations, including veterans and LGBT communities.
The approval of the new phone number is only the start of the process. Public comment on the proposal is now being accepted, and it could be 18 months before it is fully put into effect.
How important is this issue?
The report that led to the creation of the 988 number is a result of the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act, which was passed last year by Congress with rare bipartisan support.
That support needs to continue. Let’s make a focus on mental health the gift that helps save lives during each and every season.
