It is extremely difficult to remain silent about the killing of George Floyd and the unprecedented repercussion of arrests, protests, rioting and property damage. I can’t imagine anyone who watched the video of the incident not being angry at the officers involved or thinking they should not be punished. The vast majority of our law enforcement officers are highly trained and would never condone this type of action.
Living in rural Nebraska we can easily put on our rose colored glasses and pretend that everything is well. If we are going to grow and prosper in rural areas we need to address this issue. There may be some legislative changes that need to be made but most of the change needs to be within us as individuals; that we cannot legislate.
This is a time when the need for kindness, generosity of spirit, and respect for humanity in all its richness has been more urgent. Let’s resolve together to continue to uphold the values that bridge rifts and work to wipe out the racism and injustice that continues to harm — even kill — us.
Every single one of us bears responsibility for the world we are creating. Anger or fear is no excuse for unlawfulness. I will always respect the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but never condone the looting, rioting and burning of businesses and buildings.
The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced June 4 that it had already approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. FSA began taking applications May 26, and the agency has received over 86,000 applications for this important relief program.
The coronavirus has hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people.
The FSA has tools and resources available to help producers understand the program and enable them to complete applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible and get payments into the pockets of our Nebraska farmers.
In the first six days of the application period, FSA has already made payments to more than 35,000 producers. Out of the gate, the top five states for CFAP payments are Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota.
FSA will accept applications through Aug. 28. Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
In order to do this, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.
New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer contacts their local USDA - FSA county office.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the office telephone number is 402-471-2630.
Curt Friesen of Henderson represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
