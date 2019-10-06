After a monthslong effort fighting for our state, I am proud that Nebraska farmers and ethanol producers are finally getting a major win. On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) deal. This deal, which comes after meetings and phone calls with President Trump, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, means more certainty for Nebraska agriculture, including our state’s 25 active ethanol plants, which create more than 1,300 good-paying jobs and produce more than 2 billion gallons every year.
The RFS requires that transportation fuel sold in America contains a certain amount of renewable fuel. Unfortunately for Nebraska’s biofuel producers, the way exemptions for small refineries were being calculated by the EPA made it extremely difficult for farmers to plan ahead. Between wet weather and continued uncertainty on trade, Nebraska’s farmers and producers have had a tough year — and the 31 exemptions granted last summer added to the pain. This new deal offers serious relief going forward and will result in sustained biofuel production.
Among other changes, the EPA will begin to account for projected numbers of gallons exempted when coming up with Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) for refiners, which means far more certainty for farmers and producers. It will ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol are blended into our nation’s fuel supply starting in 2020.
In addition, the EPA will remove barriers to the sale of E15, including streamlining labeling, and the USDA will invest in infrastructure projects to facilitate higher blends of biofuel, such as E85. Earlier this year, the EPA announced it would allow year-round sale of E15, which is something I’ve long fought for. I introduced the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act to allow retailers to sell E15 year-round, and I was proud to accompany President Trump in Iowa last summer when the announcement was made alongside Secretary Perdue and Administrator Wheeler.
President Trump has frequently spoken about our farmers, calling them great patriots and promising to stand up for their interests. Now, the president followed through and demonstrated that his promise to America’s heartland was not just rhetoric, but rather a serious commitment to Nebraska and to farmers across the country.
I have long fought for certainty for our producers in the small refinery exemption process. I was the lead sponsor of the bipartisan RFS Integrity Act, which increases predictability and bring order to that process. It requires small refineries to petition for RFS hardship exemptions by the start of June and makes more information around this exemption process publicly available.
We must also create more certainty on trade. As part of the deal, the administration will continue to work to address ethanol and biodiesel trade issues, and we ought to build off that. President Trump and our trade representatives did a great job negotiating the U.S.-Mexico-
Canada Agreement. Mexico and Canada are Nebraska’s two biggest trading partners and represent important markets for our agricultural products. Combined, these two countries are the destination for nearly 44 percent of Nebraska’s agricultural exports. It’s time for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House majority to act so that we can get this bill passed quickly and bring more opportunities to our producers and our state.
I am pleased that President Trump listened when I advocated on behalf of Nebraska in our recent discussions. I will continue to be a voice for our farmers and producers in Washington as we work to build off this win and bring prosperity to Nebraska’s businesses and communities.
