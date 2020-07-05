There’s nothing like a three-day birthday weekend.
And with the year we’ve been having, it was the perfect time for the good old United States of America to try and kick back for 72 hours, relax and celebrate making it through another year.
I mean, what a year it was. And that’s just since mid-March.
Now that the long weekend is on the final stretch, there is time to reflect upon what makes this country so great.
Some people will say that everything is great, this country has no flaws and is the most perfectest country ever ever ever.
Other people will say that everything about the USA is so flawed that everything should be torn down and we just start over from scratch.
Maybe that is one of the things that makes America so unique in the 21st century. We the people can argue about anything. And argue, and argue, and argue.
We take full advantage of our freedom of speech. We’ll even argue about our right to freedom of speech.
Is burning the American flag a heinous act that should be made illegal or should it remain a protected form of freedom of speech?
Let the arguing commence.
We Americans are so good at arguing that we can argue about topics that citizens in other countries wouldn’t even imagine debating.
Anything can become a political issue.
Where is the one country where the belief of whether climate change is real or not is divided among political lines? That’s right here.
Have you heard of debates along political lines about whether to wear masks or not during a global pandemic? That appears to be an American original, too.
The one thing that Americans seem to love as much as arguing is competition.
That’s why I’ve seen some genius plans on Twitter to encourage mask wearing. One person proposed free chalupas for all residents of a state that has the lowest increase percentage-wise in COVID-19 cases.
Another suggested a pizza party, since that always seemed to be the best motivator for competitions between classes in elementary school.
It seems like Americans have combined their love of arguing and competition into one thing in the era of social media.
Some people love to post and post and post and post in the comment sections about how stupid and evil the other political party is. It’s like they are determined to win the longest debate ever.
Anything negative about their good political party is fake news. And the posters will repeatedly say how stupid and evil that fake news source is in the comments of said news source’s posts.
It’s a continuous cycle.
But that’s part of the freedoms that come along with our nation.
Someone can be totally enthusiastic about making sure the Second Amendment is untouched but would prefer that the “freedom of the press” part of the First Amendment go away.
Someone can totally embrace the First Amendment except when someone uses that to express their support of the Second Amendment.
I suppose there are even people who oppose the 21st Amendment, but I’m sure there aren’t many of them. If there is, they aren’t the ones who have been making purchases by the cartload from the liquor section throughout the pandemic.
Can you imagine surviving prohibition and a pandemic at the same time?
We do love our freedoms. And we take full advantage of them.
Maybe your neighbors exercised their right to shoot off loud fireworks late into the evening for each of the past seven days.
And maybe you got up at sunrise on July 5 to exercise your right to mow your lawn and start on that shingling project that you’d been putting off all summer.
Let freedom ring — and roar, and bang, and hammer.
After all that hard work, maybe we can figuratively gather as a nation (to social distance) for the final day of the holiday weekend and take it easy.
We can get back to arguing and competing and freedoming excessively on Monday.
Let’s see if we can get this country through to another birthday.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.