It’s not all about the sticker.
But there is something about it ...
As a regular voter since the primary when I was 17, I’ve received my share of “I voted” stickers during my life.
There’s just a naturally good feeling that goes along with putting that on your shirt for the rest of the day (or until whenever it mysteriously falls off, only to be rediscovered under your couch cushion just prior to the next election).
There is so much talk about the United States currently being a divided country.
I’m someone who doesn’t look at things through red, white and blue–colored glasses. Our country is far from perfect, and I cringe whenever I hear about “American exceptionalism.” Let’s remember that phrase was coined by Joseph Stalin, and it wasn’t a compliment.
But we do have one heck of a voting system, and I don’t know if it was ever as impressive in my life as it was this spring.
Normally I get my voting done around a district or state baseball tournament game in the spring and before an eight-man football playoff game in November.
With that not being a concern this year with a COVID-19 sports shutdown continuing, I decided to spend Election Day on the other side of the table as a poll worker.
If I learned one thing, it is that we Americans do love those stickers.
Handing one of them off to a voter often resulted in a smile. Yes, a few people turned them down, but I suppose that was their Constitutional — if misguided — right.
One voter hoped that I was offering a Snickers instead of a sticker. That might be another way to increase voter turnout, although the need for peanut-free polling sites might be too much of a hassle.
That sticker is for a job well done. You came out and you voted! You may have voted for the worst candidates possible, but you exercised your right.
Have a sticker!
We’ve been trained from a young age that a sticker is quite the sign of approval. Those papers in elementary school that were handed back by the teacher with a special sticker for a job well done? Don’t you just feel good remembering those?
The “I voted” sticker is the rare opportunity to experience that feeling again as adults.
But there should be plenty of stickers to be passed around after Nebraska successfully held its primary in the midst of a pandemic.
Remember that COVID-19 cases were mainly limited to the Omaha area just two months before Election Day.
Suddenly, election offices were bombarded by requests for mail-in ballots with minimal time to spare after the disease spread across the state.
In Hall County, approximately 12,000 early ballots were mailed out. Compare that to 1,500 in the most recent primary.
That’s called adding to your workload.
Those numbers could stay high even in a post-pandemic world.
As a first-time mail-in voter, the only question I had was, “Why didn’t I do this before?”
Not getting a sticker was a bummer, but being able to sit on your couch and research the candidates for local offices right as you were filling out your ballot was nice.
You could even wear your best political attire while doing it (or be in your jammies) if you so desired, something you can’t do when you vote in person.
With a large number of the usual poll workers among the ages of the most at-risk people from the coronavirus pandemic, replacement workers had to be found. And with social distancing, they couldn’t be trained together.
Instead, online videos and individual training sessions needed to do the job.
And, in the end, things went smoothly for those who did want to vote in person on Election Day. Nebraska had a record number of ballots cast for a primary — over 471,000, well over the record of 413,015 set in 1972. About six out of seven were mail-in ballots.
So, congratulations, Nebraskan voters and election officials, for a job well done.
Give yourselves a sticker.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
