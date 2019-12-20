Not everybody gets along. Many disagree about politics and religion. Some people hold grudges from long ago. Others are tired of hearing the same old stories about what they did when they were kids.
But please, don’t ruin Christmas.
Last Christmas, my friend Tom Prettyman was at a family gathering that quickly turned ugly.
A steel chair was thrown across the room, along with some four-letter words, “before grace was even said,” Tom says.
That display wrecked any chance of goodwill for the 50 people who attended.
The dinner didn’t last long. “A lot of people sat down, and we had a quick lunch and everybody left,” he said.
The friction, between a man and a woman, was the product of ill will from 25 or 30 years ago “that was never resolved because all the matriarchs of the family are gone,” Tom says. “So nobody was there to mediate between these two individuals and that’s how it boiled over. The cohesion of the two families is no longer there. So there’s a lot of bad blood there.
Still, nobody saw the trouble coming. “We were expecting a very low-key, nice family gathering. Then it turned into a free-for-all.”
If you attend one of his family’s gatherings, Tom has some advice.
“Duck,” he says.
Actually, the problem involved just two people. Tom doesn’t expect them to ever be in the same room again.
Besides, Tom always figured that the people on his dad’s side of the family “were a bunch of horse thieves, anyway.”
Tom has a point about the importance of women at gatherings.
My wife says that in a jury, the foreman “keeps the warring factions speaking to each other.” Christmas is very much the same, especially if a woman is running the jury.
But keeping the peace is up to everybody in the room.
A wise woman encourages people not to show up for Christmas with a chip on your shoulder.
Instead of shooting your mouth off about something, just have another bite of pumpkin pie.
Think back to all the relatives who were regulars at your childhood Christmases. Very few of them, I bet, were horrible people.
It’s your job to make Christmas happy for the young people of today, if not the old.
Also, respect the people who raised you. Mothers are always happy when their families are getting along.
Even if your sister votes for crazy people, or you don’t approve of her lifestyle, save it for another day.
Besides, you know darn well she has some good points.
At Christmas, our troubles are supposed to be out of sight. As the song says, “When you pine for the sunshine of a friendly face, for the holidays, you can’t beat home, sweet home.”
You and your relatives have a shared history. Faithful friends who are dear to us, gather near to us once more.
Listen, as Andy Williams urges, to “tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago.”
So hold your temper, forget about grievances and keep your mouth shut.
And then, at the end of the meal, head into the kitchen, or at least send one of your children, to help clean up.
That will cut down on grumbling and the chance of anyone blowing up.
Tiny tots, with their eyes all aglow, won’t have to look at furniture flying across the room.
Their focus will be where it should be. Every mother’s child is going to spy, to see if reindeer really know how to fly.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
