It is well known that politics and religion are two topics that are best avoided if you want to maintain a nice, peaceful family or social gathering.
With the year we’re having, weather better be added to that list.
Small talk about the weather has always been a safe discussion, especially in Nebraska where the conditions change four times during the length of the average Tool song.
But not this year. The horrible spring flooding would have been enough to take.
And the rain has kept coming, and coming, and coming throughout the summer. Those of you who still have your sprinkler systems running are probably safe to shut them off now unless you are hoping that your lawn can replace the burned areas of the Amazon.
Little creeks resemble raging rivers.
Basement has become a four-lettered word for all those people who are dealing with flooding in their house again and again and again.
The forecasts are the scariest horror show around. If there is a 20% chance of rain on a particular day, count on at least half an inch of precipitation.
If there is a 50% or (gasp) a 70% chance, just plan on one to two inches. The only question is if it’ll fall in a four-hour span or a 40-minute one.
Trying to look on the bright side of things means enjoying two straight dry days.
Or appreciating that you don’t live in the southeast where hurricanes regularly show up during this time of year.
I’ll stick to Tornado Alley. As a lifelong Nebraskan who has never seen a tornado touching down, I’ll keep risking those storms as opposed to massive hurricanes.
The monitoring of ever-changing weather forecasts for days a time, knowing you can do little besides secure your windows and evacuate if needed? No thanks.
Basically, weather can be a real jerk.
I want everyone who mocked President Donald Trump after reports surfaced that he suggested nuking hurricanes to redirect them away from the United States to apologize.
Mother Nature deserves at least a few missiles to be fired her way this year.
And we wouldn’t even be here to hold this discussion if Bruce Willis hadn’t saved the planet by nuking a giant asteroid. If it’s good enough for Bruce Willis, it’s good enough for the rest of us.
Living through such a historic stretch of weather would be something to appreciate if it wasn’t so destructive.
With records that date back to 1895, Grand Island is nearing one of the 10 wettest years in history. For those of you who haven’t checked your calendars, yes, we do still have four months left.
To show just how cruel Mother Nature is, just seven years ago we suffered through the driest year in recorded history in Grand Island. We received 11.55 inches, less than we’ve received in this month alone.
I guess we can be thankful that we aren’t near the record of 45.50 inches from 1905 ... yet.
It may be best to stop giving Mother Nature the attention she desires. As tough as it may be, let’s zip our lips when it comes to weather, politics and religion.
We must not encourage the weather to try to top what it’s already done this year when winter rolls around.
