Some dogs you don’t want to take pheasant hunting.
Like Cohen, an 11-pound dog owned by my son’s girlfriend.
Face-to-face with a bird, Cohen might have a chance “if it was really a little bird,” says Kel, who is almost Bryan’s fiancee. “I wouldn’t probably put him up against a big bird.”
“A turkey would tear him apart,” Bryan says.
In a death match with a pheasant, it’s not even close, Bryan says. “Even a pigeon would beat him.”
Cohen is taken advantage of by Kel’s 16-pound cat. “The cat bullies him around,” Bryan says. “He eats all his food.”
Even though Cohen is a weakling, Kel thinks the world of him. “He makes me happy,” she says. “He’s just a happy little ray of sunshine.”
Kel would not describe Cohen, who’s part Pomeranian, as dainty or delicate. Instead, she says he’s a handful. “He’s high-maintenance. He requires a lot of attention. Like tons,” she says.
The dog, who’s 11, yaps endlessly when people knock on the door. He also likes to beg. “As long as a human can eat it, he wants it,” she says.
Kel got a certificate labeling Cohen an emotional support animal, so the dog sits in her lap when she flies. “I like to be able to travel with him. I worry about him when I’m not home with him.”
The dog and cat both prefer Kel. As he gets older, the dog has to go to the bathroom more often. But Cohen’s good points outnumber his bad, Bryan says.
“He’s fun to have around,” he says. Sometimes, Bryan thinks it’s nice to get a break from the dog. But then, after about two days, he misses him.
The dog likes to be the center of attention. “Cohen is really big into other people. He doesn’t love other animals so much,” Kel says.
“He knows that people are where it’s at,” Bryan says. “He’s a real jerk to all other dogs, almost exclusively.” But with humans, “he plays to the audience.”
Kel says the dog is very spunky, sweet and a mama’s boy. “And he always is smiling, which I love about him. He always has like this big, hilarious dog grin on his face.”
Cohen engages in paw-to-paw combat with the cat “almost every day,” Kel says.
The cat thinks they’re friends, and assumes they’re playing.
“And Cohen’s kind of a grumpy old man. He doesn’t really want to engage, so it’s usually the cat trying to provoke him, and Cohen getting mad and yelling at him and making him go away.”
Kel thinks Cohen might benefit from therapy. In addition to his begging and being “yappy,” the dog suffers from separation anxiety.
What does a dog think about all day?
“Bryan maintains that he doesn’t think there’s a whole lot going on up there as far as thoughts go, but I’d like to think that he’s got a little bit of an imagination — that he’s thinking of something other than just what’s right in front of him,” Kel says.
“You can’t stay mad at him,” Bryan says “You can’t at all. He’s too cute. It’s not just the way he looks. It’s the way he acts, too.
“He’s so dumb. But he doesn’t know he’s dumb,” Bryan adds. “He’s got this youthful, big puppy way about him.
“He acts like a puppy. He’s as dumb as a bag of rocks,” Bryan says. But Bryan admits that Cohen has charm.
Kel frequently tells Cohen, who has strawberry blond fur, that not all blonds are dumb.
She sticks up for him. “Yeah, maybe he doesn’t shine in the whole brains department.” But he has a winning personality, she says.
Kel, 32, says Cohen is adorable. She obviously loves the dog, “and he loves me a ton.”
Of the four dogs she’s owned, Cohen is her favorite.
“He’s been my little sidekick ever since I was 20,” she says. “We kind of grew up together, so he’s my little bud.”
Bryan, who’s been known to be facetious, had this to say about Cohen:
“He’s the twinkle in the eye of the light of my life.”
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.