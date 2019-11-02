My daughter and her dog take good care of each other.
What does Brenna, 32, like about her dog?
“Everything,” she says. The dog is “constantly trying to do things to make me happy.”
Brenna describes Penny as adorable and scruffy. The dog is also protective.
“She thinks she’s a lot bigger than she is,” Brenna says. If the dog thinks Brenna might be in danger or if something scares her, “she’ll react by getting very aggressive.”
When Brenna gets home from work every day, Penny “loses her mind,” Brenna says. The dog leaps into her arms and perches on her shoulder “like a parrot for the next 20 minutes.”
“She’s kind of obsessed with me,” Brenna says.
On the weekend, Penny will join Brenna on the couch. The dog finds the position she finds most comfortable “and then also has much contact with me as she possibly can,” Brenna says.
Like most dogs, Penny doesn’t have a lot of stress in her life. She sleeps 18 to 22 hours a day.
But when her schedule picks up, she has to find time for a nap. If the dog doesn’t get enough sleep, “she’ll get quite grumpy,” Brenna said.
When Brenna works from home, she sends a picture to her friends, saying “Penny Lane is working from home today, too.” Penny Lane is the dog’s full name.
Brenna says Penny smiles more than any dog in the world.
But she’s not very photogenic. The dog is completely black, so it’s hard to make her out in pictures. She just blends into the shadows. For a long time, I thought the dog was just a rumor.
For a good time, Penny likes to chew on cow’s ears and pig ears. She has a wonderful time, ripping those items to shreds for an hour or two, Brenna says.
Penny’s favorite food, by the way, is cheese.
Believe it or not, my daughter sometimes brushes her dog’s teeth. That’s something we didn’t do back when all dogs were named Spike and Sarge.
Brenna was raised by dog people.
“Having a cat is like having a dog except worse in every way,” she says.
Brenna didn’t mean that as badly as it sounds. Having dogs and cats are an obligation and a responsibility. But after all the work, you still have to earn the cat’s affection. They dole it out when they feel the time is right.
When Brenna starts packing a suitcase, Penny gets excited. Until she figures out she’s not going.
The whole time Brenna is gone, the dog is absolutely miserable.
In the old days, we used to say dogs get lonely. Brenna thinks pets can have intense separation anxiety and abandonment issues.
Penny is the second rescue dog Brenna has adopted.
“When dogs grow up with a family and they lose that family, I think they’re always going to be more anxious about losing their next family,” Brenna says. “Their whole world could just up and change one day.”
If her previous family showed up to claim Penny, they’d have to pry Penny “from my cold, dead hands,” she says.
Brenna, who is engaged, lives outside Washington, D.C. Apparently dogs in bigger cities have a tougher life than Midwestern dogs.
Based on a talk with one of her friends, “I have come to the conclusion that even fleas on the East Coast are meaner than elsewhere in the country,” Brenna said.
Brenna is beginning to understand how people talk themselves into having a second child. “I keep wanting to get her a puppy so she can have a companion during the day when I’m gone.”
Penny might be lonely during the day. But she demands — and receives — plenty of attention the rest of the time.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.