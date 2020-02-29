When I heard my daughter is considering a destination wedding, I urged her to have it in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
My wife and I could take a Gannon Travel bus to meet her at Horseshoe Casino. It would be perfect — easy and economical, plain and simple.
My daughter, though, didn’t seem that interested.
She wants to have her wedding on the beach.
Brenna is probably going to have the ceremony in Mexico. She’s looking at Cancun, Playa del Carmen and one other beachfront playground.
My wife, who loves sunny places, is generally in favor of those locations. But she also pays attention to news coverage.
“I think Mom enjoys the idea of some beaches if she can get past the idea of Mexican cartels dragging us all off,” Brenna says.
A wedding on the beach sounds extravagant to me. But Brenna claims it makes practical sense. She even says a Mexican wedding would be “cost-conscious.”
For a resort wedding, Brenna figures she and Max would have to pay $10,000, which is a lot less than the average cost of a wedding.
The resort would provide a lot of services for that amount. In addition to the ceremony and a dance, Brenna’s wedding might even include fireworks.
Fireworks?
These resorts are no strangers to nuptials.
“Some of the places that I’m looking at have three weddings a day,” Brenna says.
For the idea to work, some of her guests would have to stay at the resort for a week. The couple gets financial credit for people making longer stays.
A week in Mexico wouldn’t be any problem for my wife, who detests winter.
The wedding guests who stay longer, Brenna says, will get a lot of perks.
Those who attend would pay a little more than they would if they traveled to northern Virginia, where Brenna lives.
But in addition to attending the wedding, they’d also have “a great vacation,” Brenna says.
She will invite all of my extended family, but she expects only a third of them to show up.
“Did you just call my family cheapskates?” I said.
She understands why a lot of people, including those with small children, wouldn’t make the trip to Mexico.
I’m not opposed to Cancun, because I’ve never been to Mexico. And the wedding won’t be until February, so we’ll have time to prepare and save our money. Besides, maybe I could watch a ballgame while I’m there.
But I haven’t stopped throwing out other ideas.
I suggested Las Vegas, because Allegiant takes Grand Islanders there for a low price.
Brenna admits that wouldn’t be all bad. ”Especially if we had an Elvis impersonator.”
Max’s mother is a big Elvis fan.
I don’t think a Vegas wedding is going to happen, though, even though Nevada is the home of her favorite singer, Brandon Flowers of the Killers.
Brenna’s older brother, Benj, thinks Flowers could stumble upon her reception and agree to sing a few songs.
This week, I sent Brenna information about a Colorado ski resort, which was offering a great rate.
“If I’d ever been skiing in my life, I would think that was a great idea,” Brenna wrote in an email. “As is, I’d rather not die on my honeymoon running into a tree.”
Benj knows Brenna’s real interests.
Because she’s an Anglophile, he suggested that Brenna get married in a Victorian farmhouse.
He also proposed that Brenna get hitched on Prince Edward Island, because she’s a huge fan of “Anne of Green Gables.”
I haven’t totally given up on the idea of Council Bluffs. If my daughter insists on a beach, we’d be close to Carter Lake.
But I think they’ll wind up heading south of the border. If you ask Brenna if she likes the idea of Mexico, she says, “I do.” It’s almost a rehearsal for the wedding.
Brenna admits that her fiance doesn’t love the idea of a destination wedding.
But he’s not strongly opposed, she says.
“I think they’re mild objections that can be overcome,” she says.
You can already tell who’s in charge in that relationship.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
