Beef production is the largest sector of agriculture in Nebraska, contributing over $12 billion annually to the state’s economy. The Good Life feeds and markets more than 4.7 million cattle each year. A healthy livestock industry is critically important to the wellbeing of all Nebraskans.
I have been listening to many Nebraskans in recent weeks, and one concern I repeatedly hear is that the COVID outbreak has severely impacted our state’s cattle producers. Many Americans are purchasing more beef at the grocery store, which has resulted in windfall margins for beef packers. Yet, these profits are not being seen by the cattle producers and feeders who are helping to keep Americans fed in the midst of this pandemic. Rather, they are experiencing stagnant to declining cash prices and an extremely volatile futures market.
Something needs to change. That is why I have taken several actions to ensure that Nebraska’s livestock industry remains fair and competitive.
This week, I sent two letters calling for an investigation into potential unfair or anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. I wrote a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking the USDA to expand its investigation of beef pricing margins that was launched following the Holcomb, Kansas, beef processing facility fire to include recent market impacts as a result of COVID-19. Following my letter, USDA announced that it will in fact be expanding this investigation. It will determine if there is any evidence of unfair practices such as price gouging or manipulation.
I also wrote to the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, calling for a public hearing where impacted stakeholders would be able to express their concerns. It would provide cattle producers a platform to bring forward specific allegations of alleged anticompetitive behaviors.
As they work to maintain America’s beef supply chain, our cattle producers need immediate relief. During negotiations over the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief package recently unanimously passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump, I worked to include provisions in the bill for agriculture. I spoke with Secretary Perdue and signed onto a letter by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) stressing the urgency of emergency payments for cattle producers.
These efforts led to the inclusion of $9.5 billion in emergency COVID-19 response funding for livestock producers, including cow/calf producers and feeders who are facing depressed prices and volatile futures markets. To help ensure that cattle reaps the benefits of these additional resources, I joined more than 140 of my colleagues in urging the USDA to direct this assistance to cattle producers.
Our producers are navigating unprecedented times, and I want to make sure people are aware that ag is eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. This new program provides forgivable loans to small businesses that retain their workers and cover payroll. I encourage any businesses interested in the program to read more about available resources on my website. The Senate is now considering boosting funding for this important program.
No problem is more critical to daily life than maintaining an assured food supply. At a time when shoppers are emptying grocery shelves, Americans from across the country rely on our state’s producers and feeders for the world-class beef products for which Nebraska is famous. I will work to ensure that the livestock industry remains healthy and take care of the hardworking Americans who are putting beef on their dinner tables during this crisis.
Deb Fischer is Nebraska’s senior U.S. senator and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.