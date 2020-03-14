We will need to wait until a rational analysis in the future is possible before we determine whether March 11, 2020, is a day that will live in infamy.
But, for now, it certainly looks like a day that will live in the infirmary.
Or should that be March 12, 2020?
It’s difficult to tell for sure in what was a whirlwind of a week, but there is little doubt about one thing.
This past week, coronavirus arrived in the United States in full force, and it’s going to affect the way of life for most Americans for the undetermined future.
Some of the effects are somewhat minor inconveniences.
Did anyone ever think the day would come when the need to purchase toilet paper could result in having to stop in multiple stores? Or that stores would have to limit the amount of TP that customers could buy in a single day?
Rolls of high-quality toilet paper may be the newest black market in-demand item. How does two rolls sound for scooping the snow from my driveway?
I want house-to-house searches to confiscate unusually large amounts of TP from any household of a person that has posted on social media that this whole thing is overblown or a hoax.
The worries about COVID-19 will hopefully lead to some long-term positive effects.
I ask the females who might be reading this to please skip ahead a few paragraphs …
There have actually been occasional lines at the sinks in the men’s restrooms over the past two weeks.
If something is causing every male to wash his hands and not just breeze on out of the restroom, you know it is serious.
And, despite the beliefs of some that this is a hoax or a media-created panic, coronavirus is serious.
The World Health Organization declared this a pandemic. The WHO isn’t exactly a politically motivated organization.
While many point to the available numbers about COVID-19 to stress how serious or overinflated of a problem this really is, it’s tough to believe either side. With the lack of testing in the U.S., just how close to accurate are the available numbers?
Erring on the extreme side of caution to save lives is the obvious choice.
Is it tough that the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament was limited to only immediate family attending? Yes.
Was it disappointing to that fan who had attended every year since 1971 but had to stay home? To a player’s aunt or uncle? To the person who saw her best friend’s son just hours after being born but had to miss his final high school game?
Of course.
But what would be the reaction — and consequences — if a largely attended event like the tournament was held as usual, and within the next week several cases of coronavirus were linked to people attending it? What if, worst-case scenario, one of those cases turned into a fatality?
In a stressful time, the public is losing many of its diversions.
Most music fans won’t be able attend large concerts in the near future.
Sporting events will screech to a halt. The only viewing options on TV could be empty-arena MMA or professional wrestling events.
There will be no complaining about your March Madness bracket getting busted by the first game this spring.
Schools are closing. College students are being sent home.
In some way, every American’s life will be altered in some way, either great or small.
The economic cost of this disease is already immeasurable, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
But taking every step that each individual can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is necessary. It’s too late to get ahead of this thing as a country.
Now we have to work together to try to limit the spread and avoid overtaxing our country’s health system.
Hopefully there won’t be any new everlasting phrase that is attached to this time period that sticks around due to how bad things get.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
