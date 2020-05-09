Weather Alert

...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 29 AND 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&