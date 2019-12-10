Life brings many surprises — and this last October, I had a big one. It started with sweating, rose to chest pain, and then ended with a ride to the emergency room, where I couldn’t move my leg and arms. Doctors told me that I was seven minutes away from death. I had a massive heart attack, and a long road to full recovery.
I was lucky. But, like other Nebraskans, I am now seeing the medical bills roll in after my treatment. Rising medical bills is an important issue for me.
Nebraska is running out of doctors, and with few-to-zero options, rural patients have a good chance of receiving treatment from a physician that is not in their insurer’s network of approved health care providers. This tricky situation often results in high out-of-network bills, a common phenomenon known as surprise medical bills.
Insurance companies don’t cover surprise bills, as they don’t have pricing agreements in place with out-of-network health care providers. Insurers may cover a portion of the bill, but patients would still be responsible for the remaining balance, which can be more than $100,000 in medical costs.
The in- and out-of-network distinction is muddied with all sorts of rules and industry jargon. This makes it tough for patients to know whether they are covered for the medical services they receive from a physician, lab, or hospital.
For example, a patient may have thought that their insurance plan covered their emergency visit at an in-network hospital, only to find a surprise bill in their mailbox.
While the hospital was in-network, the physician or lab work was not. Given shortages of doctors and medical labs in rural areas, patients can’t shop around, so they are stuck having to foot pricey surprise bills. And, if they can’t afford to pay up, hospitals and debt collectors will sue them.
Currently, there is legislation in the Senate that would help end surprise bills. The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act (STOP Act), introduced by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., would shield patients from high out-of-network bills. Under the STOP Act, insurers would cover patients, regardless of their network statuses, in emergencies and non-emergencies.
Congress is also considering Rep. Richard Neal’s proposal to shift responsibility of ending surprise bills to the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments. Under Neal’s plan, those bureaucracies would work with healthcare lobbying groups to recommend before Congress fixed prices for medical services.
In other words, lawmakers, who represent patients, would remove themselves from the policy-making process and leave private interest groups alone with civil servants. This is not the best way to end surprise bills.
The STOP Act, on the other hand, is the best tool to protect patients. While our state has taken steps to curb surprise bills, it still needs help from our congressional representatives, such as Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, to pass a federal solution. Fortunately, our representatives are champions of patients and have supported a number of healthcare reforms in the past.
With help from our federal lawmakers, we can end surprise medical bills. The STOP Act is a common-sense bill that protects patients nationwide and can ensure that surprise medical bills don’t ever poke their heads out again.
Doug Oertwich, a farmer and small business owner, lives in Stanton County, Nebraska.
