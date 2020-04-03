Over the last month, we’ve been greeting each other differently. We don’t say “How’s it going?”
Instead, we ask each other, “How are you fixed for toilet paper?”
Other terminology has changed. One person was delighted that she’d scored a six-pack. I thought she was talking about beer.
For a while, the toilet paper shortage was so acute I thought police might have to deploy their tactical response unit.
Because of the coronavirus, the last couple of days have been exceptionally difficult for my wife.
As of yesterday, I am now working from home.
Earlier this week, she admitted her life is easier when I’m at work.
Until now, the virus hadn’t caused much trouble for Kenna, who rarely leaves the house during the winter.
She says she’s the true pioneer of self-isolation.
She’s concerned about how she’s going to make it through the next couple of weeks, having me around.
Life is a lot more peaceful when I’m gone.
I was perfectly happy going in to the office each day.
When most of the other desks are vacant, you can easily socially distance at work.
Many of my colleagues have been working from home.
I’ve noticed that people are even spacing their cars in the parking lot.
Germs are not a big concern at The Independent. My pal Tom Prettyman, the best maintenance man in Hall County, has been keeping the place shiny and immaculate.
And people are doing a good job of keeping to themselves. It’s like a governmental body that’s in permanent executive session.
I have several theories about COVID-19.
I wonder if the virus has something to do with the introduction of plant-based meat. I would hold substitute meat responsible for just about anything.
I’ve noticed that the robins seem chubby this year. Is there a connection?
I’ve also concluded the trouble started right after 10/11 anchor Bridget Fargen left the state. Was that just a coincidence?
Because they’re working from home, my two sons aren’t shaving.
My oldest son, who’s 36, isn’t having much luck with his beard.
His eyebrows are thicker than his mustache.
Benj and his wife are confined to their two-bedroom apartment with their sons, who are 2 and 4. They live in New York City, where people are supposed to stay home.
Benj leaves the house to get groceries. The family goes up to their rooftop for fresh air. But they don’t get to the park very much.
When we FaceTime with them, I’m amazed at the boys’ energy level.
The younger one, Connor, runs so much that he is almost literally bouncing off the walls.
My wife and I were concerned about Benj and his wife.
Cooped up in a small apartment, dominated by two boys who never stop moving, the parents’ mental health has to be a concern.
But they’re holding up better than we expected.
Our daughter-in-law is displaying a huge amount of energy and creativity. Anne and the kids do a different craft project every day, some of which are elaborate. Kenna says the family will look back upon this period as a special time.
While I was impressed with my daughter-in-law before, she has even more qualities than I realized.
When the chips are down, you learn what people are made of.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.