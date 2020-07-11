In college sports, teams have had nicknames that are just as bad as Redskins and maybe even more offensive.
Athletic teams at three schools were known as Savages. Those schools were Eastern Washington, Dickinson State (N.D.) and Southeastern Oklahoma.
In South Dakota, athletes at Huron College were known as the Scalpers. Later, the nickname was changed to the Tribe and then the Screaming Eagles.
A couple of colleges used the Redskin nickname. One was Miami University of Oxford, Ohio.
Five schools called its athletes the Redmen. They included Simpson College in Iowa, Northeastern State in Oklahoma and the University of Massachusetts.
Teams at St. Bonaventure University in New York were called the Brown Indians and Brown Squaws.
More than a dozen colleges used the Indian nickname. One of them was the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The college’s yearbook was called the Tomahawk.
UNO, like Minnesota State University, transitioned from Indians to Mavericks.
Some elite schools on the East and West coasts would rather you didn’t mention their pasts.
Athletes at Stanford University were called the Indians. So were the teams at Dartmouth, which made the switch to the Big Green.
St. John’s University in New York has gone from Redmen to Red Storm. University of Massachusetts teams were also the Redmen.
When schools move away from offensive nicknames, they often join the bird family.
Hawks are very much in vogue.
The Fighting Sioux at the University of North Dakota are now the Fighting Hawks.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania went from Indians to Crimson Hawks.
Stonehill College transitioned from Chieftains to Skyhawks.
Dickinson State teams are now Blue Hawks.
Chowan University went from Braves to Hawks.
You could host a tournament comprised solely of Redhawks.
Miami University went from Redskins to RedHawks. Teams at Seattle University, formerly the Chieftains, are the Redhawks. The same nickname is found at Martin Methodist College (formerly the Indians) and Southeast Missouri State (which used to call its teams the Indians and Otahkians).
Some of the hawks like the water. Northeastern State went from Redmen to RiverHawks.
Squads at Massachusetts-Lowell, formerly the Chiefs, are now the River Hawks.
Some of the birds are more combative. Louisiana-Monroe and McMurray University both transitioned from Indians to Warhawks, although in the latter case, the name is spelled War Hawks.
Eagles can now be found at Eastern Washington, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin-LaCrosse, Husson University and Illinois Valley Community College,
The Eastern Michigan teams were formerly the Hurons. Husson University teams were Braves, and the Indians took to the playing fields for Wisconsin-LaCrosse. Illinois Valley Community College teams competed as the Apaches.
Marquette University athletes, known to old-timers as the Warriors, are now the Golden Eagles.
Storm fronts also came in when names changed.
Southeastern Oklahoma changed its nickname to the Savage Storm.
Southern Nazarene went from Redskins to Crimson Storm.
St. John’s now calls its teams the Red Storm.
At St. Bonaventure, the Bonnies have much more universal appeal than the Brown Indians and Brown Squaws.
Tennessee-Chattanooga teams, formerly the Moccasins, are now the Mocs.
You have to give some schools credit for making the transition fun. Teams at Yakima Valley Community College, formerly the Indians, are now the Yaks.
I’m not a big fan of Prairie Wolves, the nickname now affixed to Nebraska Wesleyan. But the old name, the Plainsmen, didn’t arouse much excitement.
Trying to be nonoffensive, some schools went too bland. In moving away from Chiefs, Oklahoma City University could have done better than Stars.
In Sioux City, fans used to root for the Morningside Maroon Chiefs, which had a nice ring to it. Now, the teams are called Mustangs.
With the approval of area tribes, some programs have retained their Native American names. One is the Central Michigan Chippewas, whose football team was scheduled to visit Lincoln this fall.
In Canada, some people would like to see the Edmonton Eskimos change their moniker.
At least in Nebraska, many high schools still call their teams Indians and Warriors.
At Yutan and Bellevue East, athletic teams are the Chieftains.
Teams at Battle Creek are the Braves and Bravettes.
The coolest uniform, though, is worn by the Winnebago Indians. I love seeing those players wear shirts that read, simply, “Bago.”
