Vaping has our attention. So, what exactly is vaping?
The Center on Addiction defines vaping as “the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. The term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke, but rather an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles. Many of these particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.”
The 2018 Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey reports that in Grand Island, 47% of 12th grade students, 31% of 10th grade students and 20% of eighth grade students stated that they had tried vaping one or more times in his or her lifetime.
According to the surgeon general, “Nicotine exposure during adolescence can impact learning, memory, and attention. Using nicotine in adolescence can also increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs.”
Additionally, the CDC is investigating more than 149 people, primarily teens and young adults, who have been hospitalized with severe lung disease after vaping.
The makers of e-cigarettes promote use of e-cigarettes as a way to quit smoking, but there is limited evidence that this is true, and there are other proven, safe and effective ways for quitting smoking.
And this week (in case you weren’t watching) a very cool thing happened at the Tuesday night Grand Island City Council meeting. There was a unanimous vote to add vaping to the existing Grand Island Smoking Regulation Act. This was done without opposition, without debate, without a lot of fanfare. Because it was the right thing to do. And lest you think this unusual for our City Council, remember that this is at least the second time we witnessed our City Council stepping out ahead of the state and other municipalities to protect the health of residents and visitors to Grand Island.
The first time was back in 2008, when the council adopted the Smoking Regulation Act banning smoking in public buildings. At that time, there was not a smoke-free law in Nebraska. The Grand Island act went into effect almost a full year before the statewide ban was implemented.
Change is never easy and asking folks to take their smokes outside met with considerable resistance at the time. But the science was there then, and today literally everyone believes that secondhand smoke carries with it considerable health risks.
Our City Council once again acted because it was the right thing to do.
We would be remiss not to mention that our own Sen. Dan Quick worked tirelessly during this past legislative session on his bill to raise the legal age to 19 for purchasing, using or possessing tobacco products including E-cigarettes and associated materials.
We are indeed fortunate to live and work where logic and foresight abound in our leaders.