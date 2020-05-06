In May, 1987, the Family Preservation Project team, which I was privileged to coordinate through the Nebraska Department of Social Services, published its “Statement in Support of Children and Families.” Though greatly dated in terms of years, the assessment of need and predictions for the future included in the “statement” are no less true in today’s world.
The FPP team attempted to respond to the needs identified in the “statement” by suggesting, developing and promoting programs which would respond to identified needs. One of those successful responses was bringing Boys Town to Grand Island to construct a residential shelter for children who had run away from home or those who could not live in their homes due to neglect and/or abuse. The Grand Island facility was the first of its kind in the United States and was the first Boys Town program offered outside of the Omaha campus.
During the summer of 1988, then Hall County Supervisor Irene Abernethy (a member of the team) and I surveyed Hall County rural areas, hoping to find a location that would be close to I-80 that could not only serve Grand Island agencies and families, but would also be able to help young people “on the run.” Father Peter, then Executive Director of Boys Town in Omaha, also wanted to be able to serve surrounding counties, if possible. Irene and I also arranged for a luncheon meeting of area stakeholders and business people so that Father Peter could visit with them about the need and Boys Town’s desire to serve Central Nebraska.
Due to expediency where need and available resources convened, we were able to lease a private residence to serve as a temporary shelter while the shelter, now at 3230 Wildwood Drive, could be built. The temporary shelter opened in March 1989 and the permanent building on Wildwood opened in July 1991.
In the 31 years since the temporary location opened, the shelter and its many other programs in the area have served (not exaggerating) thousands of youths and their families. Over the years, not only youths have been served, but their parents (when possible) have been offered parenting classes, counseling and in-home services.
One can now understand my deep sadness in learning that mainly due to the COVID-19 virus, the shelter has made the difficult decision to close for the time being, with the possibility that shelter services will not return to the facility in Grand Island.
I was not only involved in the beginnings of Boys Town’s presence in Grand Island, but was also humbled to have worked as an administrative assistant at the shelter prior to my retirement from paid employment. Though it has been over seven years since my retirement, I have thoroughly enjoyed returning to the shelter to provide programs about music, our sandhill cranes, and motivation over the past years, even after my move to Lincoln.
Having worked at the shelter, I can speak authoritatively about the incredible enthusiasm, dedication and commitment of all staff members of the “direct care” and administrative staff. One would be hard-pressed to find others as dedicated to serving the many needs of youths who find themselves in need of shelter services. Role models? You bet! Even I, as an older person, learned more about caring for kids through their efforts!
I do hope that the people of Grand Island and the surrounding area will fully recognize the diamond program we had in our midst! Personally, I plan to do all I can to make sure that the needs of these youths are not forgotten as our attention is directed at our own health and well-being, during these troubling times.
Boys Town (Omaha) ... I shall be forever grateful for the trust you placed in the people of our community so many years ago. For 31 years we were privileged to have the Boys Town program as a shelter for our children! I so deeply believe that the Boys Town philosophy that all children need our support and help will enable Boys Town to continue to provide our area with needed services!
