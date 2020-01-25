Some people can name only three Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lenny Dawson and Joe Montana.
Over the last 50 years, far more than three have populated the pivot position.
Between Dawson and Mahomes, the Chiefs spent many years in the wilderness. Mike Livingston and Bill Kenney labored behind center for years.
Younger fans remember Trent Green, Alex Smith, Elvis Grbac, Matt Cassel and Steve Bono.
Also slinging passes over the years were Steve DeBerg. Rich Gannon, Todd Blackledge, Dave Krieg, Kyle Orton. Damon Huard, Ron Jaworski and Tom Clements.
If you remember Cotton Davidson, you’re really old. He was the quarterback before the Chiefs got to KC,
The Chiefs occupy a special place in my heart because of their win in the fourth Super Bowl, against the Minnesota Vikings. I detest the Vikings. So for me, Jan. 11, 1970, was one of the great days of my life.
The NFL Films presentation of that game remains popular because of Coach Hank Stram. Strutting along the sideline, he chortles about the success of “65 toss power trap” and urges his team to “matriculate down the field, boys.”
Stram was not only a great performer, but he was also a shrewd coach.
One reason the Chiefs were so talented was that Stram drafted players like Otis Taylor, Buck Buchanan, Willie Lanier and Emitt Thomas from historically black colleges, like Prairie View, Grambling, Tennessee State and Morgan State.
Eleven men coached the Chiefs between Hank Stram and Andy Reid. How many of them can you name? The easy ones are Marty Schottenheimer. Dick Vermeil and Marv Levy. Not as memorable are Paul Wiggin, John Mackovic and Frank Gansz.
As with the quarterbacks, some struggled more than others.
Although playoff wins are scattered, the Chiefs have produced many memorable players.
Many fans remember Christian Okoye, the “Nigerian Nightmare,” who played from 1987 to 1992.
On the list of NFL heroes is running back Joe Delaney, who died in 1983 while attempting to rescue three children from drowning. One of the three children survived.
Another big name in Chiefs lore is Derrick Thomas, the pass rusher who died following a car accident in 2000, at the age of 33.
In the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Chiefs players had great names: Gloster Richardson, Goldie Sellers, Elmo Wright, Curly Culp, Jim Marsalis, Fred Arbanas, Wendell Hayes, E.J. Holub, Noland Smith and Warren McVea.
In the old AFL days, it was always fun watching the great battles, including Oakland, Denver and Kansas City.
More recently, fans have cheered for Stephone Paige, Deron Cherry, Jamaal Charles, Marcus Allen, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Johnson.
Will Shields and Neil Smith head the list of Huskers who went on to play for the Chiefs. That list also includes Jeff Kinney, Troy Dumas, Jeff Smith and Eric Warfield.
One of the most famous games in Chiefs’ history was on Christmas Day, 1971. Ed Podolak was the star of that playoff game, won by the Miami Dolphins.
Watching on TV as a 15-year-old, I was exhausted when the game finally ended. But with all the commercials, I bet an average game today lasts as long as that one did.
Podolak, 72, is still the radio analyst for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Chiefs, by the way, have a history of outstanding radio announcers.
Wayne Larrivee left the Chiefs to work with the Chicago Bears and now the Green Bay Packers.
He was succeeded by Kevin Harlan, whose voice has become one of the most recognizable in America.
The current announcer, like Harlan, likes to raise his voice. That’s always good for youngsters who can imitate those voices as they make dazzling plays in touch football games.
Thanks to KRGI, it’s good to be able to hear those Chiefs games in Grand Island.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for the Grand Island Independent.
