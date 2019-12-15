Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
And now the stomach.
Even as someone who is fascinated by the odd news of the world — 98% of it coming from Florida — I did my best to completely ignore the stories about the piece of art which was a banana duct-taped to a wall and sold for $120,000.
It happened in Miami, and I’m sure the cost of living is higher there. Maybe bananas are inflated to cost more than a couple of quarters a pound.
But just when I thought I could successfully ignore this absurdity, a new development sucked me right in.
The banana was pulled off the wall and consumed.
Not by the artist who came up with this idea, Italian Maurizio Cattelan.
Not by whoever it was that has an extra $120,000 laying around to purchase a banana duct-taped to a wall.
Nope. It was by another artist, David Datuna of Georgia.
OK, as someone whose preferred form of art is the concert poster, this is the type of thing that will get me interested in the world of high art.
So what the heck happened here?
Last weekend, Datuna peeled the banana from wall “and ate it while hundreds of stunned onlookers watched,” according to CNN.
I’ll assumed he peeled the banana before consuming it after peeling it from the wall, although that wouldn’t technical qualify as the need for a repeal.
Datuna on Monday may have become the first person in history to hold a press conference for eating one single item of food. Most of the time the media ignores those who eat unless they chow down 74 hot dogs in a couple of minutes.
And the explanation sounded like what you would expect from an artist who would pluck another artist’s work off the wall and eat it.
“In this case, it’s not like I ate art,” Datuna said. “Like the gallery said, it’s not a banana, it’s a concept. And I just ate the concept of the artist. So I think this is cool, this is fun, this is what art is about.”
Now, if eating a concept causes digestive issues, would that be conceptipation?
Sometimes we act hastily in the moment and don’t think about our actions. I would think that would be the case if I were to take a banana duct-taped to a wall down and proceed to consume it.
So maybe Datuna had second thoughts and was ready to apologize?
Nope.
“It wasn’t vandalism, it was art performance from me and absolutely I am not sorry,” he said.
Datuna was so dedicated to his art performance that he even named it. At least he didn’t give it a name that had nothing to do with the performance, like one of those song titles (“Baba O’Riley”) that never appears in the lyrics.
“I call the performance, ‘Hungry Artist,’ because I was hungry and I just ate it,” Datuna said.
“This is how artists talk with each other. We talk by art. This was his art and this was my performance.”
And I thought that I could never figure out those blessed with an artistic side before this happened.
At least Datuna is a practical artist. He warned his friends to be prepared to call his lawyers if he were arrested.
That would make for an interesting episode of “Cops.”
There should be some humor out of this whole absurd situation. After all, Cattelan titled the piece “Comedian.”
And it certainly isn’t the first time he has seen his work disappear.
According to CNN, “The artist is also known for his $6 million 18-karat-gold toilet which was stolen from the Blenheim Palace earlier this year.”
Let us be thankful that a performance artist wasn’t involved with that theft.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
