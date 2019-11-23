Although my wife loves me dearly, she sometimes suggests that I’m not perfect.
She says expectations around the house are inconsistent.
This summer, when I put a dent in the car, I didn’t say much about it. I barely even mentioned it.
“If I had come home with that, I’d never have heard the end of it,” Kenna said.
She says that when she’s picking me up, she has to be right on time. But when I’m picking her up somewhere, I get there when I get there.
What is at work in the marriage, she says, is a double standard.
The world she describes isn’t pretty.
Take the subject of paying attention.
I listen to her only when I’m in the mood, she says. Yet she’s expected to cling to every word of my dull, endless stories.
I expect her to answer every time I call. But there are times she calls that I don’t quite get to the phone.
She has a point.
Kenna says I laugh at her when she takes a nap. Yet I act like my own nap is justified.
She also says I make fun of her TV shows, yet I watch some of the most ridiculous shows on earth.
When I get lost, she needs to get us on the right track. When she gets lost — oh, that’s right. She doesn’t get lost.
Some of these complaints will seem familiar to other couples. She says I can’t hear. I accuse her of mumbling.
Kenna, like all women, says men act like the world is ending when they don’t feel well. Yet when she gets sick, she just carries on.
I expect to be praised for anything. I call attention to every little thing I do. Yet she does great things around the clock without any fanfare.
When women get together, I imagine they sometimes mention the flaws of their husbands. In many ways, it’s probably a support group. Or a laugh fest.
Some of these complaints extend beyond me into gender.
Men grumble that women take a long time to get ready. Maybe that’s because they’re judged more on appearance. They have to worry about standards that men don’t.
In making these complaints, my wife is right.
I should compliment her more often.
This month, we celebrated our 37th wedding anniversary.
I am darn lucky to be married to her, using any standard.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
