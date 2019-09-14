Well, I guess this whole Internet thing isn’t going anywhere.
I’ve been waiting for it to fade away, but it looks that might not happen.
The world has changed a lot since cellphones came along.
You see more distracted driving. Motorists drift across the center line more than they used to. You have to drive even more defensively than ever.
At ballgames, many people aren’t even watching the game. They’re zoned in on their phones.
Sometimes, when I’m covering a meeting, I look around and I’m the only one paying attention. Everybody else is staring at their laptops.
Real life isn’t nearly as important as the Internet. Nothing has really happened until it’s online.
If something big happens, people rush to alter their relationship status. Moments after having a baby, mothers grab their cellphones.
People go places on vacation just to show their friends they were there. All that really matters is the picture.
At work, people look at cat videos, shop and see what dogs are available to adopt.
At night, couples shoot their own cat videos, hoping to get one good enough to share.
While you’re trying to get some work done, some fad has grabbed everybody’s attention. Or somebody’s talking about attaching a GoPro to a bicycle helmet and doing something reckless.
Rather than welcoming technology, I’m just an old grump.
Communication isn’t as good as it used to be.
In the days of landlines, people answered phone calls. Now, we ignore most of them.
The clarity of a call was much better on a landline. Those copper lines were the best. Now, many people have no idea how sketchy their cell phone sounds.
In addition, it’s hard to get ahold of people because nobody’s listed in the phone book. Many times, Facebook is our only hope.
Some people hardly ever talk on the phone. Many people would rather text than talk.
Still, people never stop looking at their phone.
Their phones are always in their hands. But when it rings, they don’t answer it.
If young adults aren’t discussing Marvel superheroes, they’re talking about their phones.
They’re discussing the phone they’re going to buy next, or what’s wrong with the one they have. Sometimes, their Facebook account has been hacked.
They also talk a lot about memes, tropes and gifs.
I’m glad cellphones weren’t around when our kids were young. I don’t envy today’s parents.
Plus, young kids probably don’t enjoy vying for their mom’s attention. I’m sure somebody’s going to tell me many great apps make parenting today greater than ever.
Some people might disagree, but I think there’s been a decrease in people helping one another. When there’s a mishap, fewer people jump in to help. They’re too busy trying to get good video.
There’s a couple of good things about the Internet.
It’s nice to be able to read the lyrics to any song. I’m also kind of impressed that you can see a photo of any house in America.
But I have a smartphone only because my wife makes me.
Using smartphone technology, kitchen appliances are now talking to each other, which I think is odd.
People don’t really communicate anymore, but refrigerators can talk to air conditioners and garage door openers.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
