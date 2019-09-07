Food.
Such a simple word in the English language can elicit quite the wide range of emotions.
I’m not a foodie by any means, but food makes me happy.
And that statement stands for most kinds of food. Blessed are those who are not picky eaters.
Not one to judge anyone’s personal choices (with the notable exceptions of favorite beers and music), I do wonder about atheists. As a lifelong Protestant, I know how many church activities revolve around food.
Organized religion can be good for the soul ... and the stomach.
And yet food can bring out the worst in people, too. And that’s not something that we can just magically change using a Sharpie on a graphic.
A male estimated to be between 17 and 20 years old did the logical thing when a Houston Popeyes was out of its very in-demand chicken sandwich last week.
He pulled out a gun.
I’m glad the Founding Fathers guaranteed our right to bear arms so we can use them to make chicken sandwiches magically appear out of thin air.
After employees ran to the back of the restaurant — I’m sure to hunt for the chicken sandwiches that magically appear once a gun is pulled — the male and his party of three exited.
They went through the drive-through lane and threw an empty can through the window.
Remember to recycle, kids.
I really, really hope that it wasn’t a pop can because last week also brought us research published in JAMA Internal Medicine that sugary drinks are shockingly bad for our health.
Consuming two more glasses of pop (that’s soda to any non-Midwesterners who stumbled upon this on the World Wide Web, Coke to the southerners) per day results in a higher risk of mortality.
Diet pop? Same results.
Natural sugar? Same results.
Artificially sweetened? Same results.
I could have saved the researchers time and money and told them those results before they even started their study.
I’ve often been reminded by my wife that if she doesn’t get her Diet Mountain Dew, I am at a higher risk of an early death.
So it might be best to cut out the pop to have with whatever food that I am eating, which I am sure increases my risk of cancer.
As much joy as food can bring to my stomach, it also can lead to plenty of health problems.
The scary food-related story of last week came via the Annals of Internal Medicine.
A 17-year-old British boy was declared legally blind due to his diet.
The “fussy eater” showed no visible signs of being malnourished, but tests showed that he was anemic and had low levels of vitamin B12.
His daily food intake consisted of “a portion of fries,” Pringles, white bread and slices of processed ham and sausages ever since elementary school.
The boy’s eyesight has stopped deteriorating but won’t improve.
That’s one scary and sad story.
But I strongly suspect that a light bulb went off over one male’s head upon hearing about the British boy’s misfortune.
“Your honor, I was simply pulling out my gun to get a chicken sandwich to ensure that I don’t go blind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.