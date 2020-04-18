Facts have had an optional factualness to them in recent years.
So let me throw out some facts that have no basis in actual numbers, research or anything other than a gut feeling.
During the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol sales are up. Drunken driving arrests are down.
Seems to make sense to me.
Since we’re all supposed to stay at home, all the good, responsible people are enjoying their adult beverages without the need to pick up a set of keys.
And since we’re all supposed to stay home, we all have a greater need to enjoy our adult beverages.
A good number of Americans enjoy their libations.
Prior to the question of whether there will be any college football at all this fall, one of the hottest questions surrounding the Nebraska Huskers wasn’t who the starting linebackers will be. No, it was when will AD Bill Moos allow alcohol sales inside Memorial Stadium?
Yes, there can be many problems associated with the consumption of alcohol.
But sometimes a nice, cold beer that is consumed responsibly is just the thing you need at the end of another pandemic day.
And the threat of not being able to purchase your favorite drink can cause problems.
On March 23, Denver mayor Michael Hancock — a Hastings College graduate — issued an order that would have included closing liquor stores as “nonessential” businesses.
That led to such a rush of people going to stores to stock up while not practicing safe social distancing that the order was quickly reversed.
But prior to that reversal, the Denver Post reports: “Argonaut Wine & Liquor on East Colfax reported a 300% increase in bottles going out the door on March 23, while the River North winery Infinite Monkey Theorem made $1,200 on wine alone in just an hour.”
It wasn’t only the liquor stores that raked in the dough.
“A local entrepreneur capitalized on the rush after the fact: ‘I survived the Denver Prohibition, March 23, 2020, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.’ reads a T-shirt for sale (with 150 reviews) from independent online retailer Redbubble,” the Post reported.
When it comes to the responsible use of alcohol during the pandemic, I think we should respect our elders.
And 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, Penn., is well-stocked up and a semi-celebrity nationally.
A photo of a smiling Veronesi at her front window with a Coors Light can in one hand and a sign that read “I need more beer!!” in the other was shared more than 5 million times on social media.
Molson Coors saw a marketing opportunity that it couldn’t pass up — delivering beer to a senior citizen during a worldwide pandemic? That’s golden! — and promptly brought her 10 cases.
Molson Coors also made her a standing offer to deliver more beer whenever she’s ready for a restock. I guess when you are 93 years old, you don’t want to stock up too far ahead on anything.
I suspect that Veronesi’s age played in her favor. But if my personal supply runs a little low, would a picture of a guy less than half of Veronesi’s age at his window get a delivery from Kinkaider, Prairie Pride or Scratchtown?
I’m not quite as sure about the attempt by Busch Light to get publicity from the pandemic.
Couples whose weddings have been postponed by the coronavirus threat can enter a sweepstakes to be one of 250 winners of a year’s supply of Busch Light (which the fine print of the contest rules states is a $300 prepaid debit card).
Will $300 worth of beer will help make up for the headaches and stress caused by the need to postpone and reschedule wedding plans that were could have been a year in the making?
But as we all continue to endure these tough times, please raise a glass (or bottle, or can) and toast our nation as we keep moving forward. If we are all as creative and full of life as Olive Veronesi, we’re going to come out of this thing all right.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for The Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
