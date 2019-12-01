Skyler and Alex Olson
Barlow-Olson
Skyler Danielle Barlow and Alex Michael Olson were united in marriage July 13, 2019, at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln, with Pastor Greg Olson officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Randy and Sue Barlow of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Jeff and Teri Olson of Hastings.
A reception, dinner and dance followed at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Hosts for the event were Michelle Oberschulte and Brian and Kathy Martin.
Miranda Oberschulte of Omaha was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kathryn Olson, Jadeyn Eklund and Karla Vazquez.
Thomas Portwood of Lincoln was best man. Groomsmen were Nathan Olson, Kyle Olson and Casey Lammers. Hudson Olson served as ringbearer. Ushers were Matt Gauci, Derek Olson, Mason Reed and Austin Gydesen.
Special guests were grandmother of the bride, Dorothy Barlow of Grand Island, and grandparents of the groom, Don and Ruth Olson of Utica and Carolyn Prauner of Norfolk.
The couple enjoyed a wedding trip to St. Lucia in the Caribbean and live in Lincoln. Skyler is a radiologic technologist for Bryan Medical Center and Alex works for the Lincoln Public School System teaching seventh-grade social studies.