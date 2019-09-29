Samantha Moravec and Joshua Mooney

Samantha and Joshua Mooney
Moravec-Mooney
Samantha Moravec, daughter of Mark and Judy Moravec of Grand Island, and Joshua Mooney, son of Dave and Diane Mooney of Utica, were happily united in marriage on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Seward.
Monsignor Robert Tucker and Father Allan Phan officiated the ceremony. Dinner and dancing followed at the Seward County Ag Pavilion in Seward.
Samantha graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 2014 and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bryan College of Health Sciences.
Joshua is a 2012 graduate of Utica Centennial High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The couple took a honeymoon trip to Jamaica. Samantha is a registered nurse in Lincoln and Joshua works on his family farm and feedlot.