Kelsey Lindberg and Kyle Hanquist

Kelsey and Kyle Hanquist
Lindberg-Hanquist
Kelsey Nicole Lindberg of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Kyle Matthew Hanquist of Tucson, Ariz., were united in marriage Sept. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Ann Arbor, Mich., with the Pastor Dave Riddle officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Craig and Michele Lindberg of Canton, Mich. The groom is the son of Gregg and Cindy Hanquist of Marquette. Grandparents of the bride include Joyce Smith of Canton and Ron and Jan Lindberg of Grand Rapids, Mich.
The groom is the grandson of Amelia Frisinger and the late Howard Frisinger of Wellington, Colo., and Roger and the late Marlene Hanquist of Stromsburg.
A reception, dinner and dance followed at the Polo Fields Golf and Country Club in Ann Arbor.
The couple honeymooned on the islands of Greece. They live in Tucson, where Kyle is an assistant professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arizona and Kelsey works as an engineer for Ford Motor Co.