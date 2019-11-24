Katie Paden and Tyler Lewis

Katie and Tyler Lewis
Paden-Lewis
Katie Paden, daughter of Mike and Stacy Pratt of Burr and Scott and Deanna Paden of Hickman, and Tyler Lewis, son of Dan and Kathy Boroff and James and Julie Lewis, all of Grand Island, were married Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Simply Ballroom in Omaha. Major Cody Hollist, chaplain of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, United States Air Force, officiated the ceremony. Dinner and dancing followed at Simply Ballroom in downtown Omaha.
Katie graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School in 2007, and joined the United States Air National Guard. She is currently a tech sergeant stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, and is also attending Bellevue University, studying business management.
Tyler graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 2009, and attended McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, Minn. He is an active musician, works as a salesman for Skarda Equipment Co. in Omaha, and has recently opened his own business as well in Omaha.
The couple took a trip to Hawaii for their honeymoon and currently live in Omaha.