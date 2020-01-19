Jacqueline and Daniel Waller
Christensen-Waller
Jacqueline Christensen and Daniel Waller were united in marriage Nov. 23, 2019, at Lifegate Church-Midtown Campus in Omaha.
Jacqueline is the daughter of Ron Christensen and Mark and Vicki Larson, all of Grand Island. Daniel is the son of William and Hyon Suk Waller of Des Moines, Iowa.
Special readers were David Snider, uncle of the bride, and Liz Lovin, aunt of the groom. A reception, dinner and dance followed at Sokol Auditorium. Host couples were David and Kathy Snider and Chris and Liz Lovin.
Nicole Gibson was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kaylee Todd, Sam Gulick and Lauren Hinton.
Tyler Hinton was best man. Groomsmen were Abram Muyres, Andrew Teeter and Benjamin Gulick. Ushers were Chance Christensen, Jake Lovin and Sam Waller.
The bride graduated from Grand Island Senior High and Wayne State College. She is in her final year of the Doctor of Pharmacy program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The groom graduated from Hoover High School and Creighton University where he studied Marketing and Business Intelligence & Analytics.
The couple lives in Omaha. Mrs. Waller is employed by Relycare Pharmacy, Bellevue. Mr. Waller is employed by Mutual of Omaha.