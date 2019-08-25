Audrey Jensen and Jeremey Scott

Audrey and Jeremey Scott
Jensen-Scott
Audrey Lea Jensen and Jeremey Lee Scott were united in marriage Feb. 2, 2019, at Spirit of Life Church in Kearney, with Pastor Jonathan Lumbard officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Jim and Tammy Jensen of Minden. The groom is the son of Sally Scott of Denver, Colo.
Music for the ceremony was provided by The Hastings Symphony String Quartet. Special readers were George and Jacalyn Ayoub. A reception, dinner and dance followed at Younes Conference Center of Kearney, music from The Innocence. Host couples were Beverly and Michael Stengle and Lindsey Hawley and Adam Jurgens.
Donna Gustafson was matron of honor and maid of honor was Sara Gale, with bridesmaids Kristin Sandstede and Maggie Callahan. Flower girl was Chancylor Scott, daughter of the groom.
Andrew Jensen, brother of the bride, was best man. Groomsmen were Adam Redmon, Kim Jones and John Mabus. Petros Stutzman was to serve as ring bearer. Ushers were Blake Gustafson, Derek Gomez, Curt Vodehnol and Mike Daniel.
The bride graduated from Minden High School and the University of Montana, receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The groom attended Smoky Hill High School and attends Doane University.
The couple makes their home in Grand Island. Mrs. Scott is employed by Doane University, Grand Island. Mr. Scott is employed by AMUR Equipment Finance.