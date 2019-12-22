Ashley Tagart and Todd Lothrop

Ashley and Todd Lothrop
Tagart-Lothrop
Ashley Brooks Tagart and Todd Charles Lothrop were united in marriage Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with Father Don Buhrman officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Janel Tagart of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Keith and Jill Lothrop, also of Grand Island.
A reception, dinner and dance followed at the Moonlight Ridge Vineyard. Hosts for the event were Tim and Linda Duester, Roger and Kay Torske, Larry and Kathy Mostek.
Maids of honor were Kelsey Toms and Mercedes Hargreaves. Bridesmaids were Shantelle Roy, Katriona Roy, Kaitlin Roy, Danyelle McCaig, Taryn Williams and Alisha Ziemba. Personal attendant was Peggy Zurek. Guestbook attendants were Stephanie Clemans, Stacie Lothrop, Emma Clemans and Sasha Miller. The flower girl was Kierra Hargreaves.
Best men were Ted Lothrop and Cody Rush. Groomsmen were Tyler Clemans, Brian Vasey, Casey Miller, Derek Brehm, Nick Lau and Brian Hargens. The ring security was Zaden Lothrop. The ushers were Gator Aegerter, Skyler McCaig, Jake Usrey and Noah Lau.
Special guests were grandparents of the couple, Betty Pokorney, Helen Roy, Larry and Marlene Mostek and Jerry and Mary Lothrop.
After a wedding trip to Colorado, the couple now resides in Grand Island.