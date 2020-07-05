Anna Talcott and Evan Stewart

Anna and Evan Stewart
Talcott-Stewart
Anna Joy Talcott and Evan Mickey Stewart were united in marriage Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, Ill., with pastor Matthew Heerema officiating.
Anna is the daughter of David and Ruth Talcott of Winfield, Ill. Evan is the son of Dr. Jay and Alice Stewart of Wood River. Grandmother of the groom is Betty Stewart of Grand Island.
Laura Yiesla, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Stewart, sister of the groom, Audrey Southgate, Elizabeth Davis and Teresa Bader.
Best man was Kyle Riggle. Groomsmen were Daniel Bush, Luke Anderson, Andrew Bovenmyer and Christopher Roling.
Special music was provided by mezzo soprano Katharine Bartlett, aunt of the groom, from Salzburg, Austria.
A reception dinner and dance was held at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville, Ill.
Anna graduated from Hillsdale College in Michigan. She is a Ph.D. student at Iowa State University studying horticulture.
Evan, a graduate of Grand Island Senior High and Drake University, is a Ph.D. student in physics at Iowa State University.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Wisconsin Dells, the couple is at home at 2220 Edenburn Drive, Apt. B, Ames, Iowa.