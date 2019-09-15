Allison Kuklis and Ryan Sloan

Allison and Ryan Sloan

Kuklis-Sloan

Allison Rose Kuklis and Ryan William Sloan were married in an outdoor ceremony on July 3, 2019, at Red Lodge, Mont.

Allison’s uncle, Tom Strohmyer of Minneapolis, Minn., provided music for the ceremony.

Allison is the daughter of Dan and Janna Kuklis of Grand Island and Ryan’s parents are Steve Sloan of Johnson Lake and Beth Sloan of Kearney.

Allison and Ryan live in Gretna, Neb., where she is employed as a graphic designer at Borsheim’s and Ryan is in sales at Murphy Tractor.

