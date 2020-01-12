Alexandra Eriksen and Bryan Hansen

Alexandra and Bryan Hansen
Eriksen-Hansen
Alexandra Cae Eriksen and Bryan Mykal Hansen were united in marriage Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Kelli Eriksen of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Tracy Hansen of Manchester, Iowa, and Shawn and Malinda Hansen of La Porte City, Iowa. Grandparents of the bride are Carmen and Jim Glines and Jim and Phyllis Eriksen, all of Grand Island. Sharon Hansen and Pat and Steve Smith are grandparents of the groom, all of Iowa.
A reception, dinner and dance followed at the Aurora Coop Pavilion. Hosts for the event were Janel and Brian Laub and Jake and Jackie Glines.
Maid of honor was Katelyn Placke. Bridesmaids were Lauren Cass, Taylor Robbins, Abigail Funke, Amanda Hansen and Tialee Pawlowski. Personal attendant was Baylee Bolin. Guestbook attendants were Mya Eriksen, Kloee Chrystal and Taeryn Chrystal.
Best man was Carson Hansen. Groomsmen were Dylan Brooks, Jacob Meyer, Scott Egemo, Jay Cabalka and Wyatt Eriksen. The ring security was Jhett Robbins. The ushers were Casey Freiburger, Jared Zebuhr and Drew Funke.
The couple will honeymoon at a later date. They live in Iowa where the groom is an architectural draftsman and the bride is a certified occupational therapy assistant.