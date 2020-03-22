Thank you
The family of Vernon Wetzel would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, visits, food, texts, cards, flowers and memories that were shared.
Special thanks to: Dr. Chad Vieth and staff for their care of Vernon; Amanda and Melanie with Aseracare for taking wonderful care of and supporting Vernon and the family — you are amazing; Pastor Mark Oberbeck and the ladies with Northridge Church; and for friend Don Shuda for speaking at the funeral — your eulogy for Vernon was beautiful. Finally, a huge, heartfelt thank you to Tracey Dietz, with Jacobson-Greenway-Dietz, was extraordinary and we are forever grateful.
The Vernon Wetzel family