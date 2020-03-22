Thank you
The family of Vera Jacobson would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and friendship. Special appreciation to those who sent cards, flowers, provided food and served at the funeral lunch.
Special thanks to Pastor Niemeier for pastoral care, Sandy Davis for playing the organ at the funeral service, and all who took care of Mom (‘Grandma’) while she was at Lakeview. An extra special thanks to all the hospice nurses from Tabitha. The care they gave Mom was heart warming! They all were her “special angels.”
A special thanks to Todd Peters and his staff at Peters Funeral Home. The care he took for our mom and the compassion shown to our family was so special and truly warmed our hearts!
Louise Williams and family
Ray and Peggy Cottier and family
Dennis and Joy Jacobson and family
Mike and Susie Kully and family