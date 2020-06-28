Thank you
From the family of Udell D. Kremlacek, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our friends and relatives for their words of comfort, memorials, food, visits, calls and flowers. Thank you to Roger Wells, PA and Dr. Tomhave who gave his special care, along with the care he received at the Howard County Medical Center. Thank you, also, to Tracey and Val of the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home for their personal and caring attention.
Because of Covid-19, a private memorial service was held with family at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson gave words of comfort. Musicians were Cal Killiger and Deb Wells of Lexington singing three hymns. His ashes were buried on his family farm at Dannebrog.
Brenda Wells of Ascera Care made arrangements for their staff to come and take care of Udell. Also, my niece Kim Rerucha watched over him. They all were outstanding for their service.
Many of my friends and relatives gave me comfort just to be with me.
We pray the Lord blesses all of you.
Marlene Kremlacek
Randy and Mary
Kent
Tristin, Josh and great-grandchildren