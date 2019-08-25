Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 845 AM CDT SUNDAY. * AT 835 PM CDT, RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL EARLIER IN THE DAY IS CONTINUING TO RESULT IN FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN HALL COUNTY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WOOD RIVER AND DONIPHAN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT, WHICH WILL ONLY EXASPERATE THE FLOODING PROBLEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&