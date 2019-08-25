Thank you
The family of Ted George would like to thank the VA hospital, PA-nurses and all those involved in Ted’s care for their love and compassion during his stay.
Thank you to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Relief Society, All Faiths Funeral Home and all those involved in Ted’s service. Also, thank you for all the donations made to the Northwest Little League in Ted’s name. A special thanks for the food, cards and the visits made to Ted. He loved those visits. We thank everyone for the support given to our family at this sad time.
Imogene George and family
Bob and Debi George
Sheri Kelly
Rany and Mary George