Thank you
The family of Stanley Aguilar Jr. would like to extend its most heartfelt thanks to everyone who visited “Junior” during his illness and after his passing. Your friendship and gifts of food and memorials will never be forgotten.
Junior was loved by many because of his generous heart and compassion for the needs of others. He was Dad to six children born to him and his cherished wife, Rose. Many nieces and nephews also were part of the household as they grew up and thought of him as Grandpa. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled his heart with joy. He loved his community and the many friends he came to know over his lifetime. Our happy memories will carry us through this sorrowful time. He will be missed.
The Stanley Aguilar Jr. family