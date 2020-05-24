Skip Meyer

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, THAYER, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS OF WIDESPREAD 2 TO 5 INCHES OF RAINFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND EXPECTED ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT INTO MONDAY COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&