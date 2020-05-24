Thank you
After three surgeries in February and March, I wish to thank my wife for being a caregiver to me and taking care of feeding all the livestock.
Thank you to Pastor Niemeier of Zion Lutheran Church at Worms for the visits and all the prayers for healing.
Thank you to my brothers, Corky and Lance, for moving bales around for Carol.
Thank you to the nurses who cared for me on the fifth floor at CHI Health St. Francis and also to Jess and Stacie for working to get me home instead of a nursing home. They went above and beyond helping me.
Thanks to everyone for the calls and the cards. My 12 weeks of being laid up went much faster because of them.
Skip Meyer