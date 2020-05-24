Thank you
To the family and many friends of the late Sheri Glause, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many acts of kindness and for the condolences and support that we have received. We would especially like to send our gratitude and appreciation to the Palmer EMTs, the Rev. Craig Niemeier, the staff of Howard County Medical Center, the staff of Bryan Medical Center West Campus, and the staff of Peter’s Funeral Home.
Covid-19 may prevent you from sharing your love with hugs, but we want you all to know that your love has been felt deep inside our hearts nonetheless.
With deepest gratitude,
The Glause Family