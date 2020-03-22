Thank you
The family of Rose Kuck would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this sad time through cards, messages, flowers, visits, memorials, food and most of all with your prayers. Thanks to those who attended the visitation and funeral service to express their condolences.
Special thanks to Dan and the staff of All Faiths Funeral Home for their thoughtful attention to even the smallest details of the visitation and memorial service. Thanks to those who made the service special: Sandy the organist, Bill and Bonnie for the beautiful songs, and to Pastor Niemeier, who was constantly there during Mom’s final days. She so looked forward to your visits and her face always lit up when you came to visit and prayed with her.
Thanks to the pallbearers, who were the grandchildren. Grandma would have loved that, as she loved you all so dearly. Thanks to the Zion Lutheran Church members and the Dorcas Society ladies for preparing and serving the wonderful meal.
Thank you to the staff of Brookefield Park of St. Paul, Dr. Kramer and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother.
To anyone we may have missed, we thank you. Your acts of love and outpouring of kindness has helped our entire family during this difficult time.
God’s blessing to all.
Steve and Virgie Kuck and family
Don and Laura Kuck and family
Jerry and Kathy Kuck and family
Deb and Dave Lemburg and family