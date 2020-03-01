Thank you
A card of thanks: The family of Ronald B. Miller would like to thank the Edgewood nurses and care givers and Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for their help.
A thank you to United Methodist Church pastor Tom Lucas for officiating and family and friends for their kind words of comfort and support, food, flowers and cards given in memory of Ron during this difficult time.
Becky and Gary McIntire and family
Jeff and Barb Miller and family
Sheryl and Melvin Girard and family
Vickie Miller and Sally Brown and family