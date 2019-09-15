Thank you
The family of Raymond L. “Ike” Shriner expresses special thanks for his military honors by our United States Army and United Veterans Honor Guard and to his special pallbearers and honorary pallbearer, Leroy Kramer, for carrying Ike to his final resting place.
Thank you, Pastor Joseph Cissel, for your compassion and comforting words. Our family feels blessed by the comfort and support shown to us by family, friends and the staff at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Our heartfelt thanks to his family of great-nieces and great-nephews, who did a proud job of setting up luncheon, and the VFW for their honorable facility. Forever in our hearts.
Love, Your Family