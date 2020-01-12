Thank you
The family of Randy Mendyk would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, food, memorials, visits and prayers during this difficult time of our lives.
A special thank you to Father Marty for his spiritual guidance and wonderful service, the Blessed Sacrament ladies and all who prepared and served the lunch. Your kindness is appreciated.
Thank you, Todd and staff at Peters Funeral Home, for your compassion and taking care of us so well.
Max and Ruth Mendyk
Jerry, Heidi, Rafe and Riya